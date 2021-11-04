Resident escapes through window during Northfield Village house fire

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northfield Village resident may have saved his own life Wednesday night when he escaped a house fire through a second-story window.

The blaze broke out after the man went to his bedroom while food cooked on the stove, according to a fire department Facebook post.

Crews responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Summit Avenue.

When they arrived, smoke was seen pouring from all sides of the home, according to the post.

The fire department said fire and smoke left the home with significant damages.

Red Cross is helping the resident with temporary shelter, as the home is not currently inhabitable.

According to the post, no firefighters reported injuries, and the resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and does not appear suspicious, the fire department said.

