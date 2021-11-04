2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Some animals at the Akron Zoo receive COVID-19 vaccinations

(Source: Akron Zoo)
(Source: Akron Zoo)((Source: Akron Zoo))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several weeks after the five lions at the Akron Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, other COVID-vulnerable animals have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Akron Zoo officials announced Thursday.

According to zoo officials, the COVID-vulnerable animals include; Sumatran tigers, lions, snow leopards, jaguar, white-cheeked gibbon, golden lion tamarins, lemurs, ambassador straw-colored fruit bats, river otters, skunk, red wolves, coyotes, red pandas, Speke’s gazelles, goats and alpacas.

The two-dose vaccine was developed for animals and approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio state veterinarian, said zoo officials.

Zoo officials added all five lions have fully recovered from COVID-19 and they will receive their vaccinations when the vaccine maker recommends they should.

“The exceptional staff at the Akron Zoo worked tirelessly over the last five weeks to give our lions amazing care. As we vaccinate our other susceptible animals, we are relieved to be able to offer protection from this virus so that none of our other animal residents have to face the medical challenges that our lions did,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO at the Akron Zoo.

All staff members who work directly with COVID-vulnerable animals, must be fully vaccinated, said zoo officials.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

GM investing more than $46M at Parma Metal Center
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for first time in its history (photos)
A school security expert questions whether metal detectors are a good idea for Bedford High...
Security expert questions Bedford plan for metal detectors in high school
Orland Bakery leadership excited over Opportunity Corridor opening
Cleveland’s Orlando Bakery enthusiastic over Opportunity Corridor