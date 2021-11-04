Some animals at the Akron Zoo receive COVID-19 vaccinations

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several weeks after the five lions at the Akron Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, other COVID-vulnerable animals have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Akron Zoo officials announced Thursday.

According to zoo officials, the COVID-vulnerable animals include; Sumatran tigers, lions, snow leopards, jaguar, white-cheeked gibbon, golden lion tamarins, lemurs, ambassador straw-colored fruit bats, river otters, skunk, red wolves, coyotes, red pandas, Speke’s gazelles, goats and alpacas.

The two-dose vaccine was developed for animals and approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio state veterinarian, said zoo officials.

Zoo officials added all five lions have fully recovered from COVID-19 and they will receive their vaccinations when the vaccine maker recommends they should.

“The exceptional staff at the Akron Zoo worked tirelessly over the last five weeks to give our lions amazing care. As we vaccinate our other susceptible animals, we are relieved to be able to offer protection from this virus so that none of our other animal residents have to face the medical challenges that our lions did,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO at the Akron Zoo.

All staff members who work directly with COVID-vulnerable animals, must be fully vaccinated, said zoo officials.

