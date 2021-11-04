Stark County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls regarding “urgent matter”

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook warning of reports of a local phone scam in which the caller claims to be someone from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff George T. Maier wanted to remind citizens that “this is not an operating policy of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office” and they do not call and request funds, vouchers, or payments for Sheriff’s services, according to the Facebook post.

The post also urged you to report any type of suspicious activity to your local police department.

For more information or to report a potential scam, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

