2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stark County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls regarding “urgent matter”

Stark County Sheriff vehicle
Stark County Sheriff vehicle(KFYR)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook warning of reports of a local phone scam in which the caller claims to be someone from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff George T. Maier wanted to remind citizens that “this is not an operating policy of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office” and they do not call and request funds, vouchers, or payments for Sheriff’s services, according to the Facebook post.

The post also urged you to report any type of suspicious activity to your local police department.

For more information or to report a potential scam, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools
Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools
Bar that Akron police called ‘troubled’ opens back up; records show calls for police have...
Sky Lounge
Stark County Scam Call
Stark County Scam Call
Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice
Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice
Terminal Tower offers panoramic view of Cleveland
Tower City bringing locally owned tenants, hoping for more foot traffic