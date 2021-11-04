2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘This is my last official act’: Calvin Williams steps down as Cleveland’s chief of police

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Calvin Williams announced, with a new mayoral administration set to soon take office, that he is stepping down from his position as chief of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Fighting back tears, Williams made the announcement during a Cleveland Division of Police awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

“This is my last official act as the chief of the division,” Williams said. “I’m going to miss you guys. I’m going to miss you because you do a great job.”

“People have sacrificed their lives for this job, but I don’t think a lot of us realize that,” Williams added. “I don’t think the public realizes what we go through in our careers.”

The move by Williams was not unexpected; he previously told Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson that he would leave the position if Jackson was not seeking re-election.

“If you’re not running for mayor, then I’m out the door with you,” Williams said about his conversation with Jackson.

Justin Bibb was nominated as Cleveland’s mayor-elect, tapped to take over for Jackson. He told 19 News that he already intended on hiring his own police chief.

Williams was appointed to the Cleveland Division of Police in February 1986. He became chief in 2014.

