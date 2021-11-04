Tower City bringing locally owned tenants, hoping for more foot traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vacancies at Tower City are slowing becoming less and less common. The Center announcing that five new, locally owned tenants will be joining their roster.

Red Velvet Men’s Grooming, The Feet Geeks, 360 Clothing Studios, Styles of Imagination, and CityBreaks Barbershop will be opening sometime in the next few months.

Red Velvet Men's Grooming Co., a locally owned purveyor of high-quality men's grooming products, opens its first Cleveland-area store in late Fall 2021. The handsome selection of beard care, vegan-based cologne, fragrance oils, body wash, soaps and more is affordable and made in the USA.

The Feet Geeks will showcase the latest trends, limited editions, and retro classic sneaker styles for the entire family at their new Tower City store. Specialty services such as shoe fittings, cleanings and restorations are also available.

360 Clothing Studios expands to its fifth retail location when their Tower City shop debuts in mid-November. Located in the Skylight Concourse, the men’s apparel store will offer a collection of graphic T’s, hoodies, shoes and more.

Styles of Imagination, a Black, female- and locally owned manufacturing company, opens its second Cleveland location at Tower City in late Fall 2021. The women's apparel shop features a curated selection of denim, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories, and body products.

CityBreaks Barbershop will open their fourth location in the heart of Downtown Cleveland in late Fall 2021. Founder Daisun Lee and his team will offer haircuts, and hair design for both men and women.

