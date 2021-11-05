2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead in shooting outside Painesville apartment complex

Source: Painesville Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Thursday evening in a shooting outside a Painesville apartment complex.

According to a release from Painesville police, the victim’s identity will be released after his family is notified.

The fatal shooting took place at Grant Street Apartments located at 55 Grant Street.

When officers arrived on scene, the release said, they found the man shot dead in the driver’s seat of a car.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Contact police at 440-392-5840 with tips about this shooting.

