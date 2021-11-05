19 News: 1 on 1 interview with Police Chief Calvin Williams and his plans to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A candid one-on-one interview with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. On Thursday, he announced he’ll be stepping down after seven years as Cleveland’s top cop.

Chief Williams was emotional and wiped tears from his eyes as he made the announcement in front of his police officers during an awards ceremony, “I apologize. This is my last official act as a chief of this division. I’m going to miss you guys.”

The chief will remain on the job for the next 58 days of Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration. Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb told 19 News two days ago that he plans to name a new police chief. For Chief Williams policing Cleveland from the top has been good, bad, and controversial.

The death of Tamir Rice, he says, was one of the toughest moments in his career, “One of the darkest days when a child dies at the hands of a Cleveland Police officer, and it should not have happened. Period,” Chief Williams said.

Even years after Tamir’s tragic death, the chief says he still believes the department did everything it could, including firing and disciplining those involved, “I stand behind what we did as a city, as a division to rectify the things that led up to that and make sure they don’t happen again.”

Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year-old Tamir, talked to 19 News after learning the chief plans to retire. She says with the seventh anniversary of her son’s death approaching, she’s still fighting for the Department of Justice to re-open the case and is pushing for them to indict at least one of the officers involved. Rice says she won’t miss Chief Williams, “As a police chief, he should have advocated for an indictment. His presence will not be missed. I don’t believe that the community trusts him. But Chief Williams says he’s poured his heart and soul into leading the department over the past seven years, gaining national attention and praise for handling the Cleveland Cavalier’s Championship parade and keeping the peace at the Republican National Convention.

Williams believes the department is moving in the right direction, even after the May 30 riot and an increase in street violence, “Our complaint numbers from 2016 to the present are 50% less than they were prior to our implementation of the consent decree, 50% less.”

This comes at a time when policing is under a microscope, “Our uses of force, deadly force, are down over 70%,” Chief Williams said.

The Chief who will leave the force with just under 36 years on the job says he will leave with no regrets.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.