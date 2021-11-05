2 shot in Mentor drive-by shooting

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman where shot in a drive-by shooting while inside an apartment, police said.

According to Mentor police, the victims were inside an apartment in the 8100 block of Puritan Drive when they were shot around 5:33 a.m. Friday.

Both victims, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, suffered gunshots to their lower extremities and were transported to Hillcrest Hospital.

Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police added it appears both victims were targeted.

There are no arrests at this time.

