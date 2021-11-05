2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 shot in Mentor drive-by shooting

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman where shot in a drive-by shooting while inside an apartment, police said.

According to Mentor police, the victims were inside an apartment in the 8100 block of Puritan Drive when they were shot around 5:33 a.m. Friday.

Both victims, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, suffered gunshots to their lower extremities and were transported to Hillcrest Hospital.

Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police added it appears both victims were targeted.

There are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

South Euclid police: Death of 91-year-old woman is ‘suspicious’
At 6′4″ and 260, Big Dawg Willie plays important position for the Cleveland Browns
At 6′4″ and 260, Big Dawg Willie plays important position for the Cleveland Browns
Operation Orange
Cleveland Browns superfan says he hasn’t missed a home game since 1965
Human trafficking indictment
54-count indictment: Prosecutor details largest human trafficking case in Lorain County’s history