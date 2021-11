SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Adam Durbin, 24, was last seen driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio License plate HPN4730.

He may be in Kent, according to the City of Solon Facebook page.

Call 440-248-1234 if you have any information.

