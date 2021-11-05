25-year-old Mansfield man missing since Nov. 4 may have gun

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police ask the community to help find 25-year-old Christian Dodson after he went missing.

Police said Dodson was last seen at his Willowbrook Drive home at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 and has not been heard from since.

Dodson’s family told officers he walked away from the house because he does not have a car nor does he drive, police said.

According to police, Dodson’s family also told officers that he may be in possession of a handgun that was also missing from the home.

Dodson’s family joined patrol officers with the search of several areas around his home, but with negative results, according to police.

Police said officers are searching the area with assistance from members of the Ohio Special Response Team.

Dodson was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

Call Mansfield Police at 419-522-1234 or 911 if you see Dodson or know where he may be.

Christian Dodson (Mansfield Police)

