54-count indictment: Prosecutor details largest human trafficking case in Lorain County’s history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County prosecutor is expected to announce a 54-count indictment related to a human trafficking case.

Remarks from J.D. Tomlinson are expected at noon.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the case is the largest human trafficking investigation in Lorain County’s history.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of Tomlinson’s press conference.

