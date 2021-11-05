At 6′4″ and 260, Big Dawg Willie plays important position for the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Willie Lawson wears number 86, putting on shoulder pads every Sunday, home or away. But he never takes the field, even though he considers himself the Browns 12th man.

“I’m a true road dawg of the Cleveland Browns,” said Lawson. “For the past five years, I’ve been on a full-Monty of airplane trips and cargo vans, whole rides as we go through the losses and wins from Cleveland Browns, every away game, I’m there.”

He documents every adventure on his YouTube UnlimitedLove Channel, knowing he’s helping the Browns win.

“The twelfth man is very important,” said Lawson. “They play for the fans.”

He’s recorded music videos, including “DAWGPOUND SHUFFLES,” and sells gold chain necklaces with Browns medallions wherever he goes.

“Cleveland fans travel well,” he said. “I’m never alone. The popularity of going to games has gone up.”

He said his 40-yard dash time is about 24 hours but that doesn’t prevent him from running around the country.

“That representation must be done all over the nation,” said Lawson. “It’s 2-1-6 pride and that is irreplaceable in any area code.

