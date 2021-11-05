2 Strong 4 Bullies
70-year-old man dies in Medina County car accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man was killed in a two-car accident Thursday in Granger Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers, the accident happened on State Route 18 at State Route 94 around 4:07 p.m.

Troopers said John Horne, 70, of Hinckley, was driving east on State Route 18, when he failed to yield while turning left onto State Route 94.

Horne crashed into a Jeep driven by Zachary Smudz, 19, of Medina, said troopers.

Horned died from his injuries at Akron General Hospital.

Smudz is being treated for minor injuries at Medina General Hospital.

Troopers said Horne was not wearing a seat belt.

