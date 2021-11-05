91-year-old woman murdered in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 91-year-old woman.

The victim’s body was found in the 2000 block of Warrensville Center Road on Thursday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the victim has been identified as Essie Henry.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of Henry’s death of if there are any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.