Bomb threat at Cleveland State University prompts building evacuation

CSU BOMB THREAT
CSU BOMB THREAT(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bomb threat was made to Cleveland State University Thursday Night.

According to Cleveland State University, the school received the threat for the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law around 8 pm.

Cleveland State University Pr said the building located at the corner of East 18th and Euclid Ave. was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Bomb-sniffing dogs, CSU Police, Cleveland Police, and Cleveland Fire are currently on the scene.

Euclid Avenue is closed between East 18th and East 21st.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

