Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is thankful to be OK after a car slammed into their West Boulevard home, and neighbors tell 19 News this isn’t the first time.

Around 12:45 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to the home, located near the I-90 exit ramp.

A neighbor who heard the commotion told a 19 News photographer this crash marked the third accident there in the past three weeks.

It’s unclear if the driver sought medical attention.

Photos show the home was seriously damaged, and there’s no word on estimated repair costs.

