2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland (photos)

Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland
Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is thankful to be OK after a car slammed into their West Boulevard home, and neighbors tell 19 News this isn’t the first time.

Around 12:45 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to the home, located near the I-90 exit ramp.

Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland
Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)

A neighbor who heard the commotion told a 19 News photographer this crash marked the third accident there in the past three weeks.

It’s unclear if the driver sought medical attention.

Photos show the home was seriously damaged, and there’s no word on estimated repair costs.

Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland
Car slams into house on West Boulevard in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Dog killed in house fire in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
Dog killed in house fire in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
‘This is my last official act’: Calvin Williams steps down as Cleveland’s chief of police
Cleveland Winter Forecast (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Northeast Ohio Winter Weather Preview 2021
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
19 News: 1 on 1 interview with Police Chief Calvin Williams and his plans to retire