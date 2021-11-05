Carbon monoxide detectors can prevent tragedies during peak CO poisoning season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The evacuation of The Pond in Auburn Township underscores the importance of monitoring carbon monoxide levels as the weather gets cold.

Fire crews evacuated 150 people after a 7-year-old passed out from CO poisoning with four people eventually going to the emergency department.

“A huge tragedy was averted here,” said acting Chief Mike Cardaman, who responded to the call late last month at the skating rink.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless and has flu-like symptoms to start.

“Headache, malaise, not feeling well, some nausea, vomiting, and dizziness and, as you get more severe, or course you can develop seizures, cardiac arrhythmia and neurological problems,” said Janice Rice, DO, an emergency medicine physician at Southwest General Health Center.

“It can kill you,” she emphasized.

Experts recommend precautions to prevent CO poisoning.

“Get everything serviced, fireplaces, chimneys, furnaces anything that’s gas-fired. Get it figured out and get it cleaned, get it maintained every year,” said Chief Cardman.

“Having a carbon monoxide monitor in your house because about 70% or more of carbon monoxide poisoning happen within your own home,” echoed Dr. Rice.

The Pond has reopened and Chief Cardaman said everyone was fortunate.

“We got lucky. It’s not always this good,”

