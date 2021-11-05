2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Carbon monoxide detectors can prevent tragedies during peak CO poisoning season

Furnaces starting and fireplaces getting lit again create dangers in the home
A combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector will combat two potential risk in the home
A combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector will combat two potential risk in the home(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The evacuation of The Pond in Auburn Township underscores the importance of monitoring carbon monoxide levels as the weather gets cold.

Fire crews evacuated 150 people after a 7-year-old passed out from CO poisoning with four people eventually going to the emergency department.

“A huge tragedy was averted here,” said acting Chief Mike Cardaman, who responded to the call late last month at the skating rink.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless and has flu-like symptoms to start.

“Headache, malaise, not feeling well, some nausea, vomiting, and dizziness and, as you get more severe, or course you can develop seizures, cardiac arrhythmia and neurological problems,” said Janice Rice, DO, an emergency medicine physician at Southwest General Health Center.

“It can kill you,” she emphasized.

Experts recommend precautions to prevent CO poisoning.

“Get everything serviced, fireplaces, chimneys, furnaces anything that’s gas-fired. Get it figured out and get it cleaned, get it maintained every year,” said Chief Cardman.

“Having a carbon monoxide monitor in your house because about 70% or more of carbon monoxide poisoning happen within your own home,” echoed Dr. Rice.

The Pond has reopened and Chief Cardaman said everyone was fortunate.

“We got lucky. It’s not always this good,”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
South Euclid police: Death of 91-year-old woman is ‘suspicious’
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,348 new COVID-19 cases, additional 237 hospitalizations
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1