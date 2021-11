CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Second District Community Relations Committee posted on Facebook about a catalytic converter theft that occurred in the parking of the 4215 Fulton Road Save A Lot.

The suspect parked next to a delivery truck and cut off the catalytic converter.

On 10-25-21, a suspect drove a black vehicle into the Save A Lot parking lot located at 4215 Fulton Road. The suspect... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, November 5, 2021

