2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes critically endangered species of tortoise

The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new species to their family Thursday.
The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new species to their family Thursday.(Newport Aquarium)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced a new species of tortoise to their family Thursday.

Officials announced that spider tortoises arrived at the zoo.

The spider tortoise is the smallest tortoise species native to Madagascar, reaching only about 4.5 to 5 inches long.

According to the zoo, the tortoises can live to be 50-70 years old, although there’s no conclusive data.

They are critically endangered and lost roughly 40% of their habitat by the year 2000, the zoo said.

Guests can see the new spider tortoise residents in the Reptile House.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Funeral services held for longtime Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno
LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2021 Rock Hall inductions Saturday.
LL Cool J, Tina Turner, Carole King among legends inducted into the Rock Hall
Brittany Benton, also known as DJ Red-I, weights in on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of...
Cleveland DJ, record store owner excited about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021
Bill and Betsy Coldewey are preparing to attend their fourth Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction...
Boston-area couple prepares to attend fourth Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74