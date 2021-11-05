Cleveland Browns fan burns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey and more social media reactions on WR’s release
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As expected, the Cleveland Browns confirmed on Friday morning that the team is releasing Odell Beckham Jr. following a drama-filled week involving the wide receiver, his father, and quarterback Baker Mayfield.
- RELATED: Sports Illustrated reports that Odell Beckham Jr.’s father posted an 11-minute video of his son getting open
General manager Andrew Berry released a statement saying, in part, that it is best to “move forward as a team without Odell.”
Beckham Jr., Mayfield, and the Browns seemed to have been among trending social media topics for most of the week, and that did not change after Friday’s polarizing news, with many Twitter users feeling like they need to pick a faction.
Sports reporters, local news journalists, and former NFL athletes weighed in:
Of course, one Browns fan already burned their Beckham jersey:
At least one active NFL player and fans of various teams are already advocating for their organization to pursue Beckham Jr.:
And then there are just some Twitter users who are just hilariously ruthless:
The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.