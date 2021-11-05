Cleveland Browns fan burns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey and more social media reactions on WR’s release

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As expected, the Cleveland Browns confirmed on Friday morning that the team is releasing Odell Beckham Jr. following a drama-filled week involving the wide receiver, his father, and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

General manager Andrew Berry released a statement saying, in part, that it is best to “move forward as a team without Odell.”

Beckham Jr., Mayfield, and the Browns seemed to have been among trending social media topics for most of the week, and that did not change after Friday’s polarizing news, with many Twitter users feeling like they need to pick a faction.

Sports reporters, local news journalists, and former NFL athletes weighed in:

Tom Brady seeing the OBJ news pic.twitter.com/6O5bI0PfQE — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) November 5, 2021

If your team is sorry, PLEASE don’t claim Odell Beckham Jr!



Sincerely,



Everyone that knows he can still ball and isn’t a bad teammate. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 5, 2021

Fans(and a certain player), got their wish. No more distractions. No more excuses. No more finger-point. It's a new beginning for all parties. Question is..how will it end? To Be Continued... #Browns #OdellBeckhamJr — Chris Frye (@cfryenewsguy) November 5, 2021

Time to sign the divorce papers... — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 5, 2021

Of course, one Browns fan already burned their Beckham jersey:

At least one active NFL player and fans of various teams are already advocating for their organization to pursue Beckham Jr.:

I’ll let Grandma out when the Patriots sign Odell. pic.twitter.com/A8IBlSqBty — CHEF MAC (@AxelBlazeMan) November 5, 2021

Odell jumping on the Saints roster tomorrow pic.twitter.com/prKA4RtE4v — Will (@WillHayes_24) November 5, 2021

And then there are just some Twitter users who are just hilariously ruthless:

I am a tired Cleveland sports fan… — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) November 5, 2021

Odell Beckham Sr. post release pic.twitter.com/lIuPiMuzDS — Jay (@JayArsht) November 5, 2021

for anyone in cleveland expecting to change jobs today, we’ve got a team looking for talent https://t.co/HaW4imnyiz — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) November 5, 2021

All the guys who photoshop athletes in different jerseys when they heard the Odell Beckham Jr. news



pic.twitter.com/KvcHCDz12M — Jay Sisson (@jaysisson) November 5, 2021

this was the exact moment I knew Odell would rather be 0-16 with 12 TD’s instead of 16-0 with 5 pic.twitter.com/RlTG62pEyg — TREV (@stefanskifan) November 5, 2021

Odell Beckham Sr after his plan worked like a charm pic.twitter.com/b7ialxvgGQ — Comedian sleepy (@LaSleepy_) November 5, 2021

The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

