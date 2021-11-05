Cleveland Browns superfan says he hasn’t missed a home game since 1965

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local Cleveland Browns fan tells 19 News he hasn’t missed a home game since 1965.

The superfan, Unique Brown, shared his excitement about the Browns vs. Bengals game on Sunday.

He’ll be heading to Cincinnati with his crew.

Brown described himself to 19 News as an “extreme fanatic fan.”

“I am going to Cincinnati for sure! Bring back a W! A conference win? Must have it,” he said.

This comes on the heels of controversy with Odell Beckham Jr. who’s been excused from practice more than once this week.

But, Brown said fans shouldn’t worry too much about that.

“We have too many weapons to let one receiver interfere with the operation of the Browns,” he said.

Brown showed us just how dedicated he is to the team. He has a bike decorated in Browns fashion along with buttons he showed 19 News.

He has a strict tradition that he follows before home games: “Every Sunday I go tailgating with two of the best tailgaters in the city,” he said.

Only time will tell what will happen at the game on Sunday, but Brown is convinced Cleveland will win in this Ohio battle.

