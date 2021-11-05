2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Indians cancel in-person Guardians fan fest

The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians today announced the cancellation of the 2022 Guardians Fan Fest as an in-person gathering to protect the health of players and fans during the pandemic.

Usually held in January, the fan fest serves to connect the players with both fans and media in an indoor environment.

According to a press release, the uncertainty of COVID and the related safety protocols limited the player interaction with fans and media.

In its place, they’re pursuing a virtual event this offseason prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Further announcements will be made as they are available.

