Dog killed in house fire in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning house fire in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood claimed the life of the family dog.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Gray Avenue near E. 115th Street.

No additional residents were injured in the blaze, a 19 News photographer learned on scene.

The cause remains under investigation. No word on damages.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

