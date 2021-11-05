Dog killed in house fire in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning house fire in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood claimed the life of the family dog.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Gray Avenue near E. 115th Street.
No additional residents were injured in the blaze, a 19 News photographer learned on scene.
The cause remains under investigation. No word on damages.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
