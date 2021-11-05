2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice

By Kristin Mazur
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - After nine straight months of failed contract negotiations, the Euclid Teachers Association has taken a step toward a possible strike.

During a meeting, Wednesday, members of the ETA voted to allow the authorization of a 10-day strike notice.

This doesn’t mean teachers from Euclid City Schools are going on strike, simply that they’ve got the go-ahead to do so if need be.

“We definitely do not want to strike,’ Josh Stephens, a teacher for the school district, told 19 News Thursday. It is important for people to understand; however, we will do what is necessary to obtain a fair contract for our teachers.

Stephens wouldn’t say what Euclid City Schools teachers were specifically after or detail the list of demands, but did tell 19 News it’s not about money, nor is it centered around COVID concerns.

“It’s about the children and the environment in which they learn,” he said.

In reaching out to the Euclid Board of Education Thursday, Donna Sudar said she’s hopeful the board can soon come to an agreement with teachers and prevent them from taking a trip to the picket line.

“The hope is that we have a contract that is fair to all parties,” said Sudar, president of the school board.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Geneva teachers on strike over requirement that they instruct students both in class and online...
Geneva teachers on strike over requirement that they instruct students both in class and online at the same time
Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools
Stress of pandemic believed to be tied to rise in violence in schools
Bar that Akron police called ‘troubled’ opens back up; records show calls for police have...
Sky Lounge
Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice
Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice