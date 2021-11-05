Euclid Teachers Association gives the go-ahead to authorize 10-day strike notice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - After nine straight months of failed contract negotiations, the Euclid Teachers Association has taken a step toward a possible strike.

During a meeting, Wednesday, members of the ETA voted to allow the authorization of a 10-day strike notice.

This doesn’t mean teachers from Euclid City Schools are going on strike, simply that they’ve got the go-ahead to do so if need be.

“We definitely do not want to strike,’ Josh Stephens, a teacher for the school district, told 19 News Thursday. It is important for people to understand; however, we will do what is necessary to obtain a fair contract for our teachers.

Stephens wouldn’t say what Euclid City Schools teachers were specifically after or detail the list of demands, but did tell 19 News it’s not about money, nor is it centered around COVID concerns.

“It’s about the children and the environment in which they learn,” he said.

In reaching out to the Euclid Board of Education Thursday, Donna Sudar said she’s hopeful the board can soon come to an agreement with teachers and prevent them from taking a trip to the picket line.

“The hope is that we have a contract that is fair to all parties,” said Sudar, president of the school board.

