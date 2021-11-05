2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police investigating murder of 63-year-old man

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old man was murdered on Thursday evening, according to Garfield Heights police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as JW Robinson, of Garfield Heights.

Robinson’s body was found in the 12000 block of Grannis Road just before 10 p.m.

Garfield Heights police said Robinson was shot to death just inside the front door of a home.

There are no arrests.

