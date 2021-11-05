2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geneva teachers on strike over requirement that they instruct students both in class and online at the same time

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Teachers, students and parent protest requirement that teachers do in-class and online instruction at the same time
Teachers, students and parent protest requirement that teachers do in-class and online instruction at the same time(Geneva, Ohio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens and dozens of teachers in the Geneva School District walked out of classes and onto the picket lines for day two of their protest.

They contend that students don’t learn and they can’t teach well because in-class and online teaching at the same time prohibits them from doing their jobs well enough to give students the attention they deserve and need.

Brenda Unsinger is an intervention specialist in the Geneva district.

She teaches students with autism or behavioral issues in grades 9-12.

She walked us through why she’s walking the picket line.

“As of right now they are requiring some teachers to teach in person and online at the same time. Our elementary teachers are very passionate about it. I can’t imagine where I’ve trying to teach 25 little kids in my room plus one or two online at the same time. I don’t know how you can teach both, keep an eye on both and make sure both are getting a quality education.”

Teachers oppose having to teacher student online and in-class during the same session
Teachers oppose having to teacher student online and in-class during the same session(Geneva, Ohio)

Ayden Gillespie, an 11- grade student at Geneva High said this about his support of the teachers on strike,

“There are no teachers so we can’t be taught and it’s not very functional. It didn’t go well. It was like a daycare the first day that they tried it without them. Clearly, it didn’t work because they shut it down.”

Haley is also an 11th grader here. This is day two for her on the picket line.

“In regards to teachers being in the classroom, some being online, your thoughts on how that’s working or not? Back when COVID was hitting I hated it. It was terrible. It was so hard for all of us, wasn’t very functional for the classroom and it just doesn’t work.”

The superintendent, Terri Hrina-Treharn, Ph.D., sent out a handwritten note by security to 19 News stating that a 5 p.m. meeting was scheduled and that she would email media with an updated statement.

