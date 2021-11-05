2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

