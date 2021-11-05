2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heritage months send Cleveland-area minority groups into exhaustion

The Cleveland skyline.
The Cleveland skyline.(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Selina Pagan and her team at the Young Latino Network were pushed to the brink last month as they participated in more than 30 events educating others on Latino culture.

“This issue around heritage months and people being exhausted every year when their month comes is not new,” explained Pagan. “I think the social climate now allows us to have these real conversations that we couldn’t have in the past and I’m really grateful for that.”

Pagan says from community requests to private organizations her team had barely any time to celebrate their culture, the reason these months were created.

“It’s important that we’re educating on why it is exhausting for indigenous and people of color to have to navigate their heritage month in a way that’s educating somebody,” said Pagan. “We have to reframe the way we’re thinking about these things in order to ensure that they are done in a way that’s not as harmful.”

But how do we do that? Share our cultures, while also allowing everyone to celebrate?

Erica Merritt, who has dedicated her life to diversity equity and inclusion, says there’s no one way to answer that question.

“While I think we should be curious of each other’s cultures,” said Merritt. “We cannot make it the job one group of people to take on the emotional labor of educating all the rest of us in a world where resources are so plentiful, it’s unnecessary.”

Merritt suggested that companies and groups attend cultural events that are already happening in their communities, reminding us to also take advantage of tv programming and podcasts.

And if you do decide to bring someone in or have someone from your team share their precious culture, Merritt says don’t forget to compensate them.

“While we may be experts in our own lived experiences, not all of us are necessarily experts on our history or our culture just because we are black,” said Merritt.

This conversation continues in households and conference rooms all over the country as we begin Native American Heritage Month.

Selina Pagan has one piece of advice for the group as they take on this month’s responsibilities.

“Don’t feel the pressures of outside institutions and people who want to do this work,” said Pagan. “Go at your own pace so that we’re not over-exhausted.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Christian Dodson
25-year-old Mansfield man missing since Nov. 4 may have gun
19 News
Suspect indicted on 54 charges in largest human trafficking case in Lorain County’s history
A combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector will combat two potential risk in the home
Carbon monoxide detectors can prevent tragedies during peak CO poisoning season
(Source: WOIO)
South Euclid police: Death of 91-year-old woman is ‘suspicious’