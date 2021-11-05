Lakewood police investigating two armed robberies within an hour of each other

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police are investigating two robberies within an hour of each other.

On Tuesday night, a 22-year-old Lakewood woman was walking home on Bunts Road just like she had her entire life when she was robbed at gunpoint; almost exactly an hour later, right down the block, a nurse was robbed in the parking lot of a nursing home.

“This is about right where it happened,” the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. “They chose a good spot because it was halfway down the street. There’s no businesses, and there weren’t really any lights on, so what was I gonna do? I looked back, and I just see two people walking behind me wearing all black. I didn’t think anything of it until probably a few houses down I had the man run up on me. He sticks something in my back, and the woman gets in front of me, and they say, give us everything and nothing will happen, so that’s when they got off with my purse after sticking what I assume was a gun in my back and my chest and they run off and go down Meryl.”

Just down the road, a nurse getting ready for a night shift at O’Neil Healthcare on Bunts Road was sitting in her car about 10:30 pm when a man approached her window.

“I just got my car got stolen, and a guy with a gun and he took everything,” the woman said in a 911 call. “He was Black, and he had what looked like a red Ohio sweatshirt on, and my car is a Subaru.”

Lakewood police aren’t sure if the crimes are connected, but they are still investigating.

“I had maybe 100 dollars in my purse,” the young woman told 19 News. “Is that really worth sticking a gun in someone’s back or chest?”

That woman says she won’t walk at night anymore, even if it’s on a busy street. If you have any information on these crimes, contact Lakewood police.

