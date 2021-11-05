2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
The Second District Community Relations Committee posted on Facebook about a catalytic...
Catalytic Converter stolen from Cleveland Save A Lot parking lot
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko...
No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote