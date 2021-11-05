Northeast Ohio weather: Significant warm-up on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a chilly start to November, temperatures will be warming up over the coming days.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s all weekend.

By early next week, highs will be climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Expect plenty of sunshine through Tuesday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday evening.

