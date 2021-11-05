2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Significant warm-up on the way

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a chilly start to November, temperatures will be warming up over the coming days.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s all weekend.

By early next week, highs will be climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Expect plenty of sunshine through Tuesday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday.

Rain returns to the forecast on Thursday evening.

