CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny today, we’ll see temps top around 50.

We’re in for a clear, cold night with lows a couple of degrees on either side of 30.

Sunshine returns on Saturday along with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

Sunday lives up to its name with highs around 60.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.