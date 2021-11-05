Northeast Ohio Winter Weather Preview 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Timing is everything, as much of Northeast Ohio saw snow or other frozen precipitation for the first week of November.

Even though we’re less than seven weeks from winter, it’s never too early to get a preview of what we can expect. Cleveland’s Most Accurate weather team is making a prediction of what we should expect this season.

Doug Beigie with Reliable Snowplow is always on the ready, especially when winter weather hits Northeast Ohio. “We plan for the worst, and if less comes, we thank Mother Nature. But nobody can predict Mother Nature 100%,” said Beigie.

When it comes to weather forecasting for the winter season, Cleveland’s Most Accurate Weather team is spot on. They’ve been rated *the most accurate weather team for 17 consecutive years! Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas says he sees a lot of similarities from last winter season to this season.

Jason said, “There are a lot of global weather patterns that impact how much snow we may get here and Northern Ohio over a winter. One of those we always look at, like last winter, La Nina, and once again, La Nina is going to happen.”

And with it comes a dramatic shift in temperatures. Meteorologist Samantha Roberts says the La Nina pattern could bring dramatic shifts in conditions.

“Warmer than average temperatures for winter. I think once again this winter, we’ll see big temperature swings, days that will be really chilly, and then we’ll see a little bit of a warmup before we cool back down. Not much in the way of winter of prolonged cold stretches.” says Samantha.

And that could factor into whether we’ll see heavy snows or cold rains. Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck says it all comes down to two key components.

Kelly said, “Whether or not we’re going to see rain or snow all determines on how much cold air we have to tap into. " “So with the Jet stream, that’s kind of how weather flows, that determines how much cold air we have sink south. If the system develops a little bit farther south, we’ll have more warm air in place. But if the Polar Vortex sinks a little bit farther south, we’ll be able to tap into colder, arctic air, and that will produce more snow.”

Snow may be normality in certain parts of the country. But when you live on one of the Great Lakes, it’s on another level. As Meteorologist Jeff Tanchack explains, The Lake Effect machine could push our snow totals higher, depending on temperature conditions.

“The Lake Effect season never really comes to an end. Keep in mind, over 50% of our snow that we see every winter comes from Lake Effect. You have to have cold enough air to get Lake Effect, so that’s another thing. If we don’t get enough cold air, we’re not going to get Lake Effect.” says Tanchack.

It was Lake Effect that gave us a heavy snow last December. Two of them! The first at the beginning of the month and the other during Christmastime. So will we see the same pattern this year? Meteorologist Jon Loufman.

“What happened in the past has no bearing on what’s coming down the pike. We have a 3 and 10 chance of getting a White Christmas. Well, what’s a White Christmas? A White Christmas is having an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.” said Loufman.

Last season, Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas correctly predicted 50-60 inches in Cleveland(51 inches) of snow that fell in Cleveland. With that said, what will be the official snow total for 2021 here in Cleveland?

“45 to 55 inches of snow in Cleveland. The snowiest times, December. Why? Most likely, that storm track and also some lake effect snow. Also, in February, these are our snowiest times.”

