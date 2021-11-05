Painesville man shot, killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Painesville man was murdered in Cleveland’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood Wednesday.

Cleveland police said Malik Pace was shot and killed in the 18000 block of Ironwood Avenue around 1:50 p.m.

Cleveland firefighters rendered first aid until EMS transported Pace to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be called into to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

