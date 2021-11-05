2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian killed in dump truck crash in downtown Cleveland
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning when a dump truck crashed into her as she was crossing the street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Danielle Chronister, of Cleveland.

The crash took place around 7:55 a.m. near E. 21st Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, Chronister was hit when “the traffic signal changed to green and the pedestrian crossing signal changed to ‘WALK.’”

Police said she walked into the roadway as the dump truck began to turn right. She was knocked down and run over.

EMS took Chronister to MetroHealth, where she died of blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Police said the dump truck’s driver, a 69-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

