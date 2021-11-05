2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. out with Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Avery Williams and Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Browns are set to release Odell Beckham Jr.

The news comes after Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Yahoo Sports report said Beckham Jr. will be placed on waivers following the finalization of financial details.

His release could come as soon as Friday.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed for the first time that Beckham Jr. was not with the team while Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the wide receiver’s representatives.

There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before Tuesday’s deadline, but no transactions were made.

Sports Illustrated: Odell Beckham Jr.'s father posts 11-minute video of his son getting open

Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke with reporters at practice on Wednesday, saying he was surprised by everything going on involving Beckham.

The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns excuse Odell Beckham Jr. from practice for 2nd straight day, sources report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr....
Baker Mayfield on OBJ: “There’s no manual for this”
Baker on OBJ
Baker Mayfield on OBJ
Stefanski on OBJ
Stefanski on OBJ