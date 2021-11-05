2 Strong 4 Bullies
Topping pizza with Thanksgiving leftovers with Ohio Pie Co.

Ohio Pie Co. shows Jen Picciano how they make their Thanksgiving Leftovers Pizza
Ohio Pie Co. shows Jen Picciano how they make their Thanksgiving Leftovers Pizza
By Jen Picciano
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s already time to start thinking about Thanksgiving dinner and all the dishes and flavors that make November such a delicious month.

The folks behind Ohio Pie Co. in Brunswick, and now Rocky River, have flipped the switch and are serving up a Thanksgiving leftovers as a specialty pizza for the month.

Their Ohio-style pizza features a round crust, with cheese first, toppings all the way to the edge of the crust, and a signature swirl of sauce on top, cut into squares.

They shared their recipe on this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Last year, they sold more than 1,000 of these specialty pizzas in November and that was before they added a second location!

Ohio Pie Thanksgiving Leftovers Pizza

  • Pizza dough, a pizza shell or a flatbread
  • Shredded cheese (blend of whatever you prefer)
  • Dark turkey meat (from the wings, legs, etc), shredded and mixed with leftover some leftover gravy to prevent it from drying out
  • Leftover gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and stuffing

Preheat oven to 450*

Place pizza dough or shell on pizza stone or baking sheet.

Dock the dough or poke with a fork so it doesn’t bubble up during the bake.

Spread shredded cheese evenly, but not too heavily, over the entire surface of the dough.

Add dollops of the leftover mashed potatoes, as if it was ricotta cheese.

Add the dark turkey meat in the gravy (all the way to the edge of the pie).

Add dollops of leftover stuffing.

Swirl leftover gravy on top.

Bake in the oven for 10-14 minutes.

While the pizza is cooking, blend jellied cranberry sauce until it’s a thick syrup.

Add a little water if necessary.

When the pizza is out of the oven, finish by drizzling thinned cranberry sauce generously on top.

Cut in to square pieces.

