19 year-old father-to-be killed in Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aminjas Shomo was shot and killed on Goodman Street in the Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

His mother, Amina Shomo, cries as she thinks about her son and what he means to her.

“He was my angel. That boy was my angel. He was just 19. He just had a birthday. He was a baby. He was my baby.”

His grandfather Mike Shomo decries the violence that took Jas’ life.

“I had just talked to him the day before he was murdered. He was saying how he had went back to school and his girlfriend was about to have a baby. It’s a boy due in January. He left all the craziness alone. He just wanted to be right and do good.”

Police are looking for his killer and they’re asking for the public’s help.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Cleveland's east side (Cleveland murder victim's family)

