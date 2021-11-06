2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old dies after report of shots fired in Richmond Heights

(WILX)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man is dead after a reported shooting in Richmond Heights shortly before noon on Saturday.

Officers responded to a parking lot outside 26670 Longanberry Drive on a report of shots fired, according to a department Facebook post.

When they arrived they found the 23-year-old who had been injured and took him to the hospital where he died.

The post did not specify the nature of the man’s injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the death and ask anyone will information to contact them at 216-486-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

