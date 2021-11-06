5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new era begins for the Browns, who have a huge division game at Cincinnati Sunday, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* the expected release of OBJ and what it does to the Browns offense

* the reaction of Browns players to a tumultuous week

* how will Baker Mayfield’s game now change?

* what should the defense do with Bengals super rookie Ja’Marr Chase

* Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 issues and how the NFL is handling him

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live Meijer 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.