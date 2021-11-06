2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. finalize release agreement, report says

By Avery Williams and Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have finalized the settlement for his release, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The settlement, which has been signed by both parties, clears the way for him to potentially become a free agent, the AP reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the agreement.

The Cleveland Browns have announced Friday are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr.

The news comes after Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Reports emerged early Friday that Beckham Jr. would be released by the Browns. The team confirmed that they are moving on with a statement on Friday morning:

The Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, spoke to the media on Friday afternoon:

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed for the first time that Beckham Jr. was not with the team while Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the wide receiver’s representatives.

There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before Tuesday’s deadline, but no transactions were made.

Sports Illustrated: Odell Beckham Jr.'s father posts 11-minute video of his son getting open

Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke with reporters at practice on Wednesday, saying he was surprised by everything going on involving Beckham.

The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13)...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
The Indians sign hangs at Progressive Field (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians cancel in-person Guardians fan fest
Cleveland Brows wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) dances in-between drills during NFL...
Cleveland Browns fan burns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey and more social media reactions on WR’s release
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.