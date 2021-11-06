Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. finalize release agreement, report says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have finalized the settlement for his release, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The settlement, which has been signed by both parties, clears the way for him to potentially become a free agent, the AP reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the agreement.
The Cleveland Browns have announced Friday are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr.
The news comes after Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Reports emerged early Friday that Beckham Jr. would be released by the Browns. The team confirmed that they are moving on with a statement on Friday morning:
The Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, spoke to the media on Friday afternoon:
On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed for the first time that Beckham Jr. was not with the team while Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the wide receiver’s representatives.
There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before Tuesday’s deadline, but no transactions were made.
Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.
In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke with reporters at practice on Wednesday, saying he was surprised by everything going on involving Beckham.
The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.
