Community comes together after Barberton ice cream shop’s coat drive is robbed

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton ice-cream shop was trying to give back to the community when a group of crooks took advantage of their kindness.

Skoops in Barberton was off to a great start with their coat drive helping about 100 people so far, but then on Wednesday around 2 a.m., a group of crooks came and stole about 65 coats they had out.

Plus, their tables and caution cones.

The heist was caught on camera.

“Somebody got out of the car on the left, somebody got out of the car on the right, and they just it was just like a heist, they took everything tables, everything,” said Skoops’ owner, Terry Rastetter-Helbling. “We had crates of hats, gloves, everything so we wanted to make sure that we had coats for adults, kids, anybody that needed anything.”

Rastetter-Helbling first started the coat drive at Skoops last year.

It went so well he decided to do it again this year.

He had some families in need reach out asking if they could come after hours to pick up coats, that’s why he left it out overnight, but he never dreamed someone would come and steal it all.

“I instantly just got mad, and I was like you know all that work, people need our help and it’s done for the year,” he said.

So Rastetter-Helbling took to Facebook to tell the community what happened, announcing they’re done for the year.

“Within an hour the donations started rolling in like never before by the bag loads,” the owner said.

In the last 36 hours, Skoops had donated over 400 items to people in need, all thanks to the generosity of the community.

“A negative can turn out to be a positive and this happening has really shown that the Barberton community is so strong,” Rasteter-Helbling explained. “It’s called the magic city for a reason and like this was magical. The people that we were able to help because of the people like we didn’t buy everything. It was the people in this town helping the people of the town. It was beautiful.”

Skoops will be holding their coat drive through the weekend and they’re already planning their toy drive in December.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.