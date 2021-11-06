Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of East Shoreway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 east is shut down from East 55th Street to East 72nd Street due to a crash that happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Eastbound drivers on the Shoreway are being directed off the highway at the East 55th Street exit.

There is no estimation of when the highway will reopen.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 49-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.