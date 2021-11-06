2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of East Shoreway
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 east is shut down from East 55th Street to East 72nd Street due to a crash that happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Eastbound drivers on the Shoreway are being directed off the highway at the East 55th Street exit.

There is no estimation of when the highway will reopen.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 49-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.

