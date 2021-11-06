Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine makes an encore today along with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday lives up to its name with highs around 60.

We’re in for another starry but chilly night with lows around 40.

Sunny skies will rule Monday as highs head for the mid 60s.

Look for a sun/clouds mix on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Our next round of rain can be expected Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.