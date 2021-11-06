2 Strong 4 Bullies
University sends appreciation kits to Northeast Ohio night shift nurses working extra hour at the end of daylight savings time

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The time change to end daylight savings time on November 7 means an extra hour of sleep for many, but for those who work overnight shifts it means an extra hour of work.

That’s why the Western Govenors University Ohio is sending appreciation kits to each night shit nurse at a number of Cleveland hospitals and healthcare facilities, including the Cleveland Clinic, Mercy Health and Metro Health, according to a university media release.

Each kid includes a handwritten thank you note, snacks, sleep masks, coffee, hot chocolate, pens, lip balm, and post-it notes.

“Healthcare professionals deserve our praise every day of the year, especially after an unrelenting year and a half of COVID-19 stress. An extra hour of duty on November 7 gives us one more reason to recognize their service,” said Dr. K.L. Allen, Chancellor of WGU Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

