Where to find COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of this week, children ages 5 to 11 can receive Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot.

CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle, Walmart and Acme, along with the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, are just one of the many places rolling up their sleeves to vaccinate children safely.

19 News checked in with CVS Health to learn more about their vaccine rollout plan. Sarah Edington is a Region Director there, and she’s thrilled to be a part of this noble cause.

“It’s special,” Edington said. “This is why pharmacists do what we do. It’s because we want to return our communities to health and safety.”

Forty-one of their locations are ready to vaccinate right here in Ohio.

“At CVS Health we are encouraging patients, customers and our communities to remember that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Edington added.

Many of the locations offer the vaccine at different times, so you are encouraged to make an appointment before heading in.

“This is something we do everyday so we’re excited for this next phase,” Edington said.

