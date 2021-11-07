1 dead after Saturday shootout in heart of Ohio City commercial district

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shootout in the parking lot of a popular Ohio City tavern early Saturday morning has left one man dead and another in custody.

Cleveland police were called to the area of the ABC Tavern in the 1800 block of West 25th Street around 2 a.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

When they arrived, police said Cleveland medics were treating the victim, but he died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect along with others were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the tavern, the release said.

The victim and the suspect both fired shots at each other, according to police.

Police say they have a 38-year-old suspect in custody and the investigation continues.

Authorities found a firearm at the scene and another at the suspect’s residence.

Police did not release the victim’s identity.

