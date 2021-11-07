14-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening on Cleveland’s East Side.
Cleveland police said the incident took place around 8 p.m. near E 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.
The teen suffered a gunshot injury in the lower leg, according to police.
He was taken in a private vehicle to University Hospitals for treatment.
An update on his condition was not released by Cleveland police.
