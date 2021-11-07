14-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police said the incident took place around 8 p.m. near E 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

The teen suffered a gunshot injury in the lower leg, according to police.

He was taken in a private vehicle to University Hospitals for treatment.

An update on his condition was not released by Cleveland police.

