2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Children wait in line for COVID-19 vaccine

(WAFB)
By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jenna Harrington says it was a no-brainer that her son Braxton would get the COVID-19 shot.

“He already had COVID back in November, so we knew this is what we needed to do, to keep him safe,” said Harrington.

Harrington said she’s been counting down the days for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve the vaccine for her child.

For his part, Braxton said he was going to be brave.

In the last two days, the Lorain County Health Department has given out more than 180 vaccines to kids between the ages of 5 and 11, while dispensing flu shots as well.

But not every family is ready for their kids to get the shot.

Some said they’re going to wait a little longer and do more research before letting their kids roll up their sleeves.

“There are some people that are still skeptical, and I get it,” said Harrington.” I 100% get it. But being in the medical field and seeing what I’ve seen, it was no question for us. He needed the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

1 dead after Saturday shootout in heart of Ohio City commercial district
File photo. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
14-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s East Side
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,363 new COVID-19 cases
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game between the...
Browns over Bengals in Battle of Ohio