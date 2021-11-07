Children wait in line for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jenna Harrington says it was a no-brainer that her son Braxton would get the COVID-19 shot.

“He already had COVID back in November, so we knew this is what we needed to do, to keep him safe,” said Harrington.

Harrington said she’s been counting down the days for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve the vaccine for her child.

For his part, Braxton said he was going to be brave.

In the last two days, the Lorain County Health Department has given out more than 180 vaccines to kids between the ages of 5 and 11, while dispensing flu shots as well.

But not every family is ready for their kids to get the shot.

Some said they’re going to wait a little longer and do more research before letting their kids roll up their sleeves.

“There are some people that are still skeptical, and I get it,” said Harrington.” I 100% get it. But being in the medical field and seeing what I’ve seen, it was no question for us. He needed the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.