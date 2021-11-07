Northeast Ohio weather: Another autumn beauty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday lives up to its name with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs around 60.

We’re in for another starry but chilly night with lows around 40.

Sunny skies will rule Monday as highs head for the mid 60s.

Look for a sun/clouds mix on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Our next round of rain can be expected Thursday night into Friday.

